Big E Says He's Content With Possibly Retiring From Wrestling

By Liam Crowley

Former WWE Champion Big E has been out of action since this past March, where he suffered a broken neck after taking a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. The New Day member specifically suffered fractures to both his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebra, which didn't require surgery, but it did put E in a neck brace for the foreseeable future. That changed this past this past month, as E shared a clip on social media of him tossing the brace in the trash. In even more positive news, E noted that he was feeling "tremendous" as of two weeks ago. That said, there's still no promise that E steps inside the squared circle again.

Within that "tremendous" tweet, E noted that he's in it for the long run with his road to recovery, as the multi-time Tag Team Champion would be scanned again in March 2023.

"It's really one of those 'wait and see' things," Big E told TMZ Sports. "I really can't say. I don't know whether I'll be back in March at 100% or if they'll look at say, 'Maybe you should be doing something else with your life.' For me, March of next year is very far off, so I don't want to spend a lot of time worrying and stressing about that. I've been with this company for 13 years. That means a lot of Saturdays and Sundays in Poughkeepsie and Kalamazoo and most random towns. But, now I get to live my life a little bit and see some friends and I'm enjoying just being human."

Regardless of his current situation, Big E is taking it all with a glass half full mentality. A decision on his in-ring future remains a way's away, but E noted he's already content with the prospect of retiring.

"Yeah, I think so," Big E said. "Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is learning to be content with whatever life brings you. I'm so grateful to not be in a wheelchair, but if I was, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That's just how I am programmed. If I spend hours or days or weeks kind of mourning where I'm at in life, and not being what I wanted to be, that doesn't serve me."

While E has been off of the WWE touring schedule for the past five months, the heavyweight will be back for WWE SummerSlam weekend to help scout college athletes at upcoming tryouts.

