WWE SmackDown Taping Spoilers Reveal Huge Moment for The Bloodline

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was one for the books, featuring unexpected swerves and compelling promos in the lead-up to Crown Jewel. The MVP of the night however was the main event, which weaved the Motor City Machine Guns into the ever-eventful Bloodline saga for a truly epic finish to the episode. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso would finally reunite as Roman Reigns watched from afar, and all three played a part in MCMG becoming the new WWE Tag Team Champions. Typically we’d have to wait till next week to find out what happens next, but since next week’s SmackDown is taped, spoilers have hit, including the reveal of one long-awaited Bloodline moment. Spoilers are incoming from here so you’ve been warned if you don’t want to know.

Next Week Spoilers

With a big part of the SmackDown roster heading to Saudi Arabia for next week’s Crown Jewel, WWE taped next week’s episode of SmackDown after tonight’s live episode went off air. Those in attendance had the chance to see how things played out in the immediate aftermath of the Tag Team Titles match, and next week’s episode is set to start out with the three people fans want to see and hear from most.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thanks to a video from @RCImperius (right here), we see Reigns and Jimmy in the ring when Jey’s music hits and he comes out to a huge reaction from the crowd. He does his full entrance and then we see another video that shows Jimmy throwing up the 1 as Jey and Roman stand behind him. There’s some hesitation from the other two, but the crowd is clearly cheering for the other two to throw in.

The crowd understandably loses it when Jey then walks up beside Jimmy and throws the 1 up, and now all eyes are on Roman. Roman walks up slowly and stands between them, and though he pauses for a minute, he then slowly raises his hand up and completes the moment. The original Bloodline is now back together, and the WWE Universe couldn’t be happier about it. You can see another version of that video from @TeamRoman_ right here.

What’s Next for Bloodline 2.0?

With the original trio back together, the attention now turns to Solo Sikoa’s group. Not only is Roman now reunited with Jimmy and Jey, but the group no longer has Championship gold around their waist after the Motor City Machine Guns defeated them for the WWE Tag Team Championships. Granted, Jey is no longer Champion either thanks to their antics on Raw, so now the two teams only have revenge and payback on their minds.

That will likely lead to what many expect to be the main event of Survivor Series WarGames. Sikoa will possibly look to regroup and rally the troops, and a WarGames match against the returning original Bloodline could do just that. Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, and Tama Tonga already have a built-in group of four, but things are still a bit uneven on the other side.

Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey are formidable, but still would liely fall to being outnubmered. The original Bloodline eventually added Sikoa to the mix, but as that is clearly not possible, who will they add to their ranks to be the fourth? Well, you, me, and everyone else is probably hoping for Sami Zayn to get the call, but this could also be a perfect opportunity to introduce someone else from their family and history to the mix. Granted, that doesn’t even factor in The Rock, as it’s not known if he would be back for Survivor Series or if a return owuld be paused until closer to WrestleMania.

What did you think of the original Bloodline reunion? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!