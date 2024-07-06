WWE’s LA Knight Reflects on Tribute to Bray Wyatt

Last year one of WWE‘s most unforgettable talents that really left his mark on the world with his creative insights and wrestling abilities, Bray Wyatt, passed away. His shocking death rippled through the entire professional wrestling world, but especially WWE where he spent much of his career. That December he had returned to WWE after over a year away from the ring and with him he brought fresh new storylines that were just getting started.

His final matches were against the formidable LA Knight who he had been feuding with for over a month. Six months later, he unfortunately passed away. While in a program with The Miz, Knight went on SmackDown and paid tribute to the late great Wyatt while also furthering his storyline with Miz. At the time, many called it his best promo on the main roster thus far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Knight reflected on the moment in an interview with Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, explaining a similar situation he found himself in when Paul Bearer passed away in 2013. “I had to do something similar to that with the Percy Pringle, William Moody, most people probably know him as Paul Bearer, about 11 years ago,” Knight said. “So I’d kind of drawn on that in a certain way where it was like I needed to go out and talk about him while also keeping the business moving and not disrespecting at the same time.

So finding that happy medium, I needed to ask for a lot of freedom. ‘Hey, if I’m going to do this, I need to do it this way and let me just go out there and riff.’ Thankfully, they were able to let me do that and that’s what I did and I think we came out with a pretty good thing. For me, it was a lot of meaning behind it because I mean again that was pretty much a major turning point for me where it was like, ‘all right, sink or swim. I can either go here and just be a guy who’s just in a thing or I can be a guy who’s going to make a real impression with another guy who was a major mainstay in the business,’ and that’s what we did.”

Knight is set to compete at Money in the Bank in the famed ladder match. Up against rising stars and former champions, Knight looks to claim the briefcase for the first time in his career. He’s the only man returning from last year’s event which saw Damian Priest capture the prize. If he wins, he will earn a future title shot of his choosing any time, any place.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for live updates on Money in the Bank.