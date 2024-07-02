WWE: Uncle Howdy Returns in Chilling New Wyatt VHS Tape

The Wyatt Sicks continue to steal the attention of the WWE Universe on Monday nights. Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw a VHS tape delivered to the commentary desk, featuring a video of Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy talking back and forth. It addressed the loss of Bo’s older brother, Bray Wyatt, and why he feels the need to continue his legacy. Another VHS tape was shown on this Monday’s episode of , this one even more chilling than the last, and confirming to everyone watching that Dallas and Howdy are one in the same.

The video was delivered to commentary after the group known as the Wyatt Sicks continued their pursuit of Chad Gable. They chased him out of the entire arena and Nikki Cross left a box in front of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. When the tape was eventually played, it showed a continuation of the sit-down between Uncle Howdy and Bo Dallas, though things went a little differently this time.

“I was destined to do this,” Dallas said, prompting Howdy to ask if he believes he’s special. “Special implies that others are not. That there’s others that are less than that deserve to be forgotten. We’re the ones that everybody wanted to forget about. We’re the ones that everybody abandoned. We made them notice us.”

https://x.com/WWE/status/1807955160166998204

He went on to address the other members of his new Wyatt family, continuing to use religious and cult language to build his character as their divinely chosen leader.

“They weren’t chosen, just willing,” he said. “Clay in the hands of the potter. Died to the flesh to become something beautiful. They’ve become a family. We’ve become a family. Even now, there’s false prophets berating and belittling their own family for their own gain. It’s disgusting. They must pay for their sins.”

Things started to get really interesting in the final minute or two of the video, when Bo and Howdy’s voices became one, making the same statements in unison as they got louder and louder.

“I am the voice of the reckoning. I am the reckoning. I’m nobody. I am all of them. I set them free. I freed them from the cave. I am nobody! I gave them a family. I made them beautiful. I am all of them. I am the reckoning. I set them free.”

At the end of the video, Dallas was shown talking to no one in front of him; Uncle Howdy had disappeared. Well, until he started fading back into the picture, as Bo simultaneously phased out. The final shot of Uncle Howdy sitting by himself is essentially confirming that Dallas has become Howdy, at least on the outside, so he will probably be the one who continues to appear on WWE programming moving forward.