Uncle Howdy's Faction Finally Arrives on WWE Raw

Uncle Howdy has finally returned to WWE. Since the Bray Wyatt documentary premiered on Peacock, WWE has been teasing the return of Howdy and his possible stable, leaving clues throughout social media and their weekly programming. On Friday's SmackDown, a major update regarding their imminent arrival teased that something would be coming on tonight's episode of WWE Raw. The episode confirmed previous reports that the stable would include Howdy, Nikki Cross, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy.

This is the first time that Howdy has been used since Bray Wyatt's unfortunate passing and as it stands, WWE has no plans to use supernatural elements in the storyline going forward. They will look to honor the legacy of Wyatt who passed away at the age of 36 last year. When the stable was introduced to WWE, it captivated fans with its uniqueness. Many wondered if the horror elements would work in modern day wrestling, but Wyatt's characters created a cult following. Howdy is portrayed by Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas who hasn't wrestled a match since 2019.

To end WWE Raw, the lights went out and a portion of Bray Wyatt's "Shatter" theme sounded through the arena. The cameras zoomed in on a door that was illuminated, then kicked open by what appears to be Cross in a white dress. As the cameras head backstage, they show off the other members of the faction who have highjacked the area, taking out members of the crew and roster, leaving them bloodied. Howdy appears, walking out with all of his members. When they get on stage, Cross picks up the lantern and hands it to Howdy who says, "we're here!" He then blows out the lantern and the cameras fade out.

"WE'RE HERE."



UNCLE HOWDY just arrived on #WWERaw in a shocking, spectacular moment. pic.twitter.com/kNv3mheahO — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2024

Cross hasn't been seen in the ring since last November, however she has appeared peeping in the background of several backstage shots. She has focused her energy on earning her Masters degree which she obtained in May. Rowan hasn't been a member of the WWE roster in years as he was released back in 2020, however, he did make a one-off appearance for the Bray Wyatt memorial last August. Rowan notified his booked dates with other promotions that he had a "conflict" and would no longer be able to appear.

Months back reports surfaced that Joe Gacy may be headed to the main roster in the near future, but there hasn't been much news about him since then. In the Howdy clues, his signature smiley face was plastered on pieces of paper. As for Lumis, he had been on the main roster for quite some time but hasn't really been utilized over the last year. There were teases of a possible reunion of The Way -- Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell -- but those plans never came to fruition.

