Bobby Lashley Confident He Will Get Match with Brock Lesnar

When Bobby Lashley returned to the WWE last April, the overwhelming expectation was that he would go on to face Brock Lesnar.

Both stars have had successful careers in MMA, with Lesnar being a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and Lashley holding a 15-2 pro MMA fight record with bouts in Strikeforce and Bellator, among others. In fact, of the two, Lashley is the more experienced fighter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lashley entered the WWE developmental system in the same year that Lesnar first left the company (2004), so their paths never crossed. Lashley appeared in line for the same type of push Lesnar received years earlier when the company began focusing on him pretty heavily in 2007 and 2008, but that was not to be as Lashley left WWE out of frustration in 2008.

Now, with the two of them working with WWE simultaneously, the dream match is possible, though it has surprised some that it hasn’t been booked yet. Lashley, though, feels confident that it still will happen.

Speaking with SportBible, Lashley sounded confident that the elusive match with Lesnar is still in his future due to the demand he sees and hears from fans.

“Absolutely I can post anything on social media and the people will reply we wanna see you and Brock, it’s something that has been building for the last 10 years so eventually it’s gonna happen because the fans want it to happen that bad,” Lashley said.

The topic of his original exit from WWE back in 2008 also came up during the interview, and despite numerous reports that he left under some particularly bad circumstances, Lashley minimized the severity of those reports with his response.

“I never wanted to leave. At the time I needed to step away for a bit, but in that time I fought in Bellator and Strikeforce, in other promotions, I wanted to build myself up and make my character stronger for when I came back, I’m in a good place right now,” he said.