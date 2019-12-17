Watch: Bobby Lashley Proposes to Lana on WWE Raw

WWE fans were treated to another bizarre segment involving Lana and Bobby Lashley on this week’s Monday Night Raw. After celebrating Lashley’s win over Rusev at TLC the night before, “The Ravishing Russian” pulled out a ring and asked Lashley to ask her to marry him (much to the confusion of Vic Joseph at the commentary table). Lashley teased rejecting the idea at first, then got down on one knee and proposed. To make things even stranger, Lana blurted out that the two had rehearsed the proposal ahead of time then talked about how extravagant their wedding would be. Sadly, Rusev didn’t appear to try and break things up.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Lana revealed that she had been sent numerous death threats ever since her storyline with Lashley started back in late September.

“I personally have received a lot of death threats,” Lana said while out of character. “I’ve gotten calls from like WWE and the FBI, people actually threatening WWE. Having death threats on me and the FBI has had to call me and protect me. And I get death threats on my comments on Instagram, on Twitter. I mean, people are bullies. I mean today I opened my email account and I had this death threat on my email.”

“… But it was just like the names that people call are just, it’s just appalling. It’s absolutely appalling,” she added.