Why Braun Strowman Had to Turn Heel

Raw ran a little late on Monday, but WWE used the extra 14 minutes to solidify a fact that will drive the company through WrestleMania 34: Braun Strowman is a heel.

Just a week ago, Strowman was the people’s choice kick Roman Reigns off WWE’s throne before he could get comfortable. But now that Strowman is a villain, the entire landscape of WWE has changed.

So why did WWE do it? Let’s break it down:

Roman Reigns is Finally in the Clear

Like the wrestling sage that he is, Vince McMahon channeled supreme patience and waited three years to crown Roman Reigns. Despite the perpetual criticism of Reigns’ ability, endless clamoring for a heel turn, and tsunami of vocal protests, McMahon knew Roman’s haters would eventually run out of enthusiasm.

While there are still some boo birds lingering, the deed is done. And to clear the way, McMahon just cut down the biggest tree on Reigns’ gilded path – a highly popular Braun Strowman.

No More Crowd Splits

Now that Strowman is a heel, fans can’t point to a better option to be Universal Champion. As a hero, Strowman is the only WWE Superstar who could force decision makers to audible off of Reigns as Universal Champion.

While Seth Rollins may have had that claim earlier this year, he’s no busy with the Intercontinental Championship. Reigns and Dean Ambrose may one day have their battle, but that’s clearly not happening in 2018. That left Strowman as the undisputed best contender for Reigns, and carrying that briefcase around kept WWE fans holding their breaths for a successful cash in.

But as a villain, Strowman loses a good 30% of his cheers. And without a briefcase, he’s lost a very compelling gimmick.

All the more for Roman Reigns.

The Shield Gets to Play Underdogs

This time last year, The Miz, Curtis Axel, and Bo Dallas were leading the charge against The Shield. This time it’s Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, and Drew McIntyre.

Even though the 2017 Shield went onto more formidable opponents, their success was never in question. But in 2018, it looks like The Shield will be stuck to Strowman & Co.’s boots for a while.

Buying Time: Part I

With six people involved, Roman Reigns won’t be winning too many matches by himself. It will be interesting to see how WWE execute Strowman vs. Reigns at Hell in a Cell, but things are bound to get complex.

If Roman Reigns isn’t knocking over pin after pin to keep his title, then it’s going to be tough for fans to boo him. With so big names circling, Hell in a Cell could potentially be the last time Reigns defends his Universal Championship in 2018.

Buying Time: Part II

When Dean Ambrose made his prodigal return, fans began to calculate the exact moment he’d turn heel. While it’s still a safe bet that will happen, things have been pushed back.

By Strowman turning heel, he forces The Shield to stay intact. So if Ambrose is to make a betrayal, there’s no way it happens anytime before Survivor Series.

I’ll guess Ambrose vs. Rollins is the loose plan for WrestleMania 35, and with the Shield set for a long run against Strowman, WWE can take their time.

Strowman Isn’t Quite Ready

As great as Strowman is, he’s still pretty new to the world of professional wrestling. Strowman left competitive lifting fro WWE in 2013. From there he spent a little amount of time in NXT before getting work on the main roster.

2017 proved that he is indeed a main eventer. So far, 2018 proves that WWE is behind Strowman. 2019 appears to guarantee Strowman as Universal Champion.

So He Can Lose at Hell in a Cell

To be real, this may be the best reason behind Strowman’s heel turn. If Strowman entered Hell in a Cell as a babyface and lost to Reigns, we’d be back at square one.

But Vince McMahon isnt’t about to undo his work and let fans cheer for who they want. Instead, Roman will enter HIAC as a crowd favorite. Even more, when he beats Strowman, even if cleanly, the amount of backlash shouldn’t be too troublesome.

Heels are in the business to lose to babyfaces. And right now, Strowman is being groomed for a loss.