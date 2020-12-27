Bray Wyatt Writes Heartfelt Tribute To Brodie Lee

The untimely death of former WWE and AEW star Brodie Lee (Jon Huber) continues to rock the wrestling world, and late Saturday night, one of the men most associated with his wrestling career published a touching tribute to his fallen friend. When Huber joined the WWE main roster, he achieved initial stardom alongside Bray Wyatt as a member of the Wyatt Family as Luke Harper. It's hard to look back on Huber's time with the WWE without thinking of his time alongside Wyatt.

Wyatt reflected on his friend's life and tragic death by writing the following on Instagram:

"You were my best friend. My brother, my partner, my Terry Gordy. We changed this whole game because we refused to do it any way but OUR way. We were always at our best when we were a team I think we both knew it. We fought like brothers because we were. I'm so goddamn pissed. This isn't how it was supposed to be, it was supposed to be us fat, bald and useless running Wyatt Family spots in high school gyms in our 70's. Where do we go now? What do I do knowing I'll never hear your condescending sarcasm as I am riding high. I miss you so f--king much already. I would do anything just live through our worst moments again I can't believe you're gone. I'm so sorry brother. I'm so sorry. You will always be a part of me, whether I like it or not without you everything is different and I hope Amanda truly knows that I am here not just to say it but because I love them too. I will make sure your son knows the incredible man you were. Not the legends people will tell but the real you that very few people got to see. I promise I'll put him over clean in dark matches when he's old enough just like I promised. ??I'm hurting so bad. I wish I had a chance to say goodbye. But then again, it's Saturday and you know what that means.... save me a seat next to you wherever you are, that's where I belong. I'll be there when it's my time. Goodbye forever Brodie. I love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Windham Rotunda (@thewindhamrotunda)

Huber's wife revealed that her husband passed away due to an issue related to his lungs. She also said it was not due to COVID-19. Huber was under the care of the Mayo Clinic.

Also on Saturday, Huber's former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman commented on his friend's passing, writing on Twitter "I'm at a loss for words!!!! #RestWellBrother."