Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House Makes Shocking Return on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight came to WWE SmackDown ready for a fight, though he also had a few words for Bray Wyatt, who he will face at the Royal Rumble. Wyatt started messing with Knight during his match though, and while he still won, he didn't have time to enjoy it. That's because Wyatt's symbol appeared on the screen, but it wasn't the same Wyatt we've seen since he returned to WWE. Instead, it was the return of the Firefly Fun House Wyatt, and he brought all of his friends with him, surprising all the fans in attendance and Knight to boot. You can check out the big return below.

The video started with all of the puppets getting some spotlight, including The Boss, Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus the Pig, Abby the Witch, and Rambin' Rabbit. Then they were joined by Wyatt, who was back in his familiar red sweater and khakis look.

"Now that I think about it, you should be scared of the dark." 😉



An unexpected return of Firefly Fun House... and it's just as unsettling as we remember it being. #BrayWyatt @RealLAKnight #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qVsqRUc9Ok — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2023

Wyatt said he was happy to be back and happy to have everyone else back too, and then took a shot at Knight, saying "What kind of Ding Dong mom names their son Los Angeles Knight? You never had a chance!" He then said that Knight should be scared of the dark, and talked to his puppets for a bit before the screen started breaking up.

That segued to a TV with corrupted footage that showed Uncle Howdy. He said "I told ya so" over and over again, and then he said, "All you needed was a little push." He started laughing for a while and then we were back in the Firefly Fun House, but Wyatt's expression had completely changed, as he was staring a hole through the screen.

Wyatt then told LA Knight "I hope you're satisfied. I hope you understand. You are the one that opened the door. And now, whatever comes through it is your problem. See you at the Rumble." Knight looked a bit disturbed by it all, and now we have to wonder who Knight will actually be in the ring with at the Rumble.

Will it be Firefly Fun House Wyatt, a new and improved Wyatt, or some other iteration? We'll just have to wait and see, but in the meantime, you can find the current card for the Rumble below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Alexa Bliss

The Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus so far.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, and Candice LeRae so far.

The Royal Rumble kicks off on January 28th at 8 PM EST.

Who else do you want to see enter the Rumble matches? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!