Bray Wyatt Booked to Appear on This Week’s WWE Backstage

Fresh off his WWE Universal Championship victory at Crown Jewel, Bray Wyatt will appear on this week’s official premiere of WWE Backstage on Fox Sports 1. According to an announcement from the WWE on Fox Twitter account, Wyatt will provide the show with a “special” episode of the Firefly Fun House, which will likely feature the fallout from Wyatt defeating Seth Rollins in Riyadh. Wyatt was originally supposed to appear on a special Miz TV segment on SmackDown last week, but he was delayed getting out of Saudi Arabia alongside the vast majority of the roster and production team.

The show will also feature Shawn Michaels as a special guest host alongside Renee Young and Booker T. The Fox Sports-produced news show made its debut back in mid-October, though Tuesday night’s episode will serve as the weekly program’s official premiere.

Tonight on the official premiere of #WWEBackstage at 11p ET on @FS1, see for the first time the personal touch @WWEBrayWyatt added to the @WWE Universal Championship when he joins us for a special ‘Firefly Funhouse’. pic.twitter.com/9IDaHqY7hY — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 5, 2019

The same Twitter account also gave a closer look at what the WWE Backstage set will look like.

With WWE’s promotion of Survivor Series now in full swing, it’s unclear what “The Fiend” will be up to at the Nov. 24 show. The gimmick of this year’s event is Raw vs. SmackDown vs. NXT and two non-title triple threat matches have already been announced. But the idea of Wyatt vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole is already out the window given that Lesnar will defend his title against Rey Mysterio. WWE also looks to be moving away from the Wyatt vs. Rollins feud, as the latter kicked up a feud with Triple H and the Undisputed Era on Raw this week.

Rollins recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast, where he wondered aloud why fans have favored Wyatt over him in recent weeks.

“You could go back, shoot, six months, you could go back a year. A year ago from Hell in a Cell… I was everybody’s favorite. Those same people who are panning Hell in a Cell and talking about how Seth Rollins is not cool are the same people who were clamoring for me to be the guy to face Brock Lesnar going into WrestleMania, so I don’t know what changed… except for the fact that I became the person that they wanted me to be and then they hated me for it,” Rollins said

“And so, it’s a very fickle audience, it is what it is,” he added. “But to answer your question directly, it feels awful. It’s not a good feeling to go out there and put your body on the line. And not just at Hell in a Cell, but every single night for the past however many years that I’ve been doing it. I’ve gone out and compete at an extremely high level and dare I say I’m one of the very best at my job. And I do what I have to do when I have to do it. And look, it’s not always pretty. But you go out there and you do your job and you do it well and people don’t like it and they kinda forget that it is what it is. And so it hurts your feelings. You’re a human being and you work hard. It’s fine, it’s art, you can have your opinion it, but man, it’s a tough pill to swallow some times.”