Did WWE Sneak Another Bray Wyatt Reference On the Extreme Rules Poster?

WWE's latest "White Rabbit" teases and the recent report of WWE negotiating with Bray Wyatt about a return has fans combing through every piece of WWE content to see if there is another possible connection to the former WWE Champion. Fans believe they may have found another, as the match poster for Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit Match dropped on Monday night with an interesting background detail. The renders of the two stars are positioned in front of what appears to a street, possibly a reference to Philadelphia hosting this year's pay-per-view. But just to the left of Riddle's head is a lantern, a symbol synonymous with Wyatt since his earliest days as the leader of The Wyatt Family.

The mystery surrounding the white rabbit started during last week's SmackDown when, during a commercial break, the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane started playing in the arena while red lights illuminated the ring. The same thing happened at house shows over the weekend, without any explanation being offered. Then WWE slipped a QR code into the background of this week's Monday Night Raw, which played a short video encoded on WWE's website titled "Come With Me." The video shows a rabbit playing a game of "Hangman" and answering the question "Who Killed The World?" with "YOU DID." After solving the puzzle the rabbit traveled down another hold and the numbers 9.23 and 9:23 repeatedly flash on the screen. This indicates something will happen at 9:23 p.m. on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown (taking place on Sept. 23).

Wyatt was released by WWE back in July 2021 and has since left a number of cryptic messages on social media. The latest from last month was deliberately less cryptic as Wyatt talked about his love of wrestling while sprinkling in various references.

"Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business," Wyatt wrote.

"But it can also be a land where Dead men walk. Where Honor makes you Elite. Where Demons run for office. And Rock bottom is a reason to rejoice. WOOOOO! It's an escape," he continued. "A reason to point the blame at anyone but yourself for 2-3 hours. An excuse to be a kid again, and nothing matters except the moment we are in. Wrestling is not a love story, it's much more. It's hope. And in a world surrounded in hate, greed and violence, a world where closure may never come. We all know a place that has hot and cold hope on tap. For better or for worse."