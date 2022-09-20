WWE Sneaks a QR Code Onto WWE Raw, Drops a Massive White Rabbit Hint

WWE snuck a QR code in the background during the opening hour of this week's Monday Night Raw, and it turned out to be the next big clue regarding the mysterious "White Rabbit." The speculation started during last week's Friday Night SmackDown when red lights started flashing throughout the arena during an untelevised commercial break while a version of the Jefferson Airplane song "White Rabbit" rang out from the speakers. There was immediate speculation that this was a reference to Bray Wyatt as Dave Meltzer reported earlier in the day that the two sides were negotiating a return. The White Rabbit "segment" then popped up at a house show over the weekend as fans started posting theories about it being either Wyatt or Karrion Kross.

As for the QR code, fans who scanned it were taken to a video titled "Feed Your Hear." It showed a white rabbit icon playing a game of Hangman with the question "Who Killed the World?" being asked. The answer was "YOU DID."

The video ended with the date Sept. 23 and the time 9:23 flashing on the screen. That day and time will be on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

This story is developing...