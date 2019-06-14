Bray Wyatt Headed to WWE RAW This Monday Night

Bray Wyatt is traveling to this Monday’s RAW in Los Angeles, but will he be on television?

Wyatt has undergone a character transformation in recent weeks, starring in the “Firefly Fun House” segments week in and week out on RAW. The pre-taped segments have garnered critical acclaim among wrestling pundits and fans alike, one of the saving graces of what has otherwise been a stale show in recent weeks.

However, it has been quite some time since Wyatt has been physically present at a WWE television taping. PWInsider reports he will be at RAW this week at the Staples Center, though it’s unclear if he will appear on television or in front of the live crowd.

Wyatt has sent out the following (cryptic) tweets in recent days.

I want to make you smile. I’m glad I have. But please don’t be silly enough to forget what I can do, when I want to. When will you all learn to never doubt me? What we do from now on will change everything. Promise. Ive had too much time to think. No mistakes. # — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 12, 2019

Too much time, with too many critics rambling on about what I am capable of. You will see. This time is different. I’m not afraid anymore. I have Fiend now. And Fiend is ready. Yowie Wowie I’ll pray for you. XOXO Bray — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 12, 2019

Though the “Funhouse” segments have been entertaining, it’s been almost two months since they started airing. Eventually, fans will need to see Wyatt in action inside of the squared circle once more. Having him make his return at a show in the second biggest market in the United States would be a good start.

Wyatt has yet to wrestle in 2019. His last match was at a December 30th house show in Buffalo, New York where he was victorious in a singles match against Baron Corbin. Wyatt’s last successful television run was last Spring and Summer in a tag team with Matt Hardy where the two won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships.