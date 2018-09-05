Bray Wyatt Teases Change in Sinister Tweet

Bray Wyatt has always been one of WWE’s darker characters, but his latest tweet was exceptionally ominous.

While Wyatt’s incantations are typically cryptic, the Eater of World channeled his inner mass murderer and capitalized specific letters in his latest social media post. And what did they spell? “Kill Them All.”

Here’s the message in full:

“i was hindered,

sicK, abused and abandoned

he showed me eden

a god I can seLL

it was always here

fix everyThing mr. mercy

beHold my childrEn, a Master reborn

this time jAh, we change the worLd

who are we?

wait for me

do you see?

Lucid#ResurrectWyatt,” wrote Wyatt.

Obviously, we have no idea what Wyatt is talking about, but he has been rumored for a slight change of character. While this poetic jibberish is hardly a departure from Wyatt’s whacky ways, “#RessurrectWyatt,” carries an obvious signal of change.

On the potential of Wyatt getting new details to his character, a report suggested that the former WWE Champion would return to WWE action as a babyface. His tweet would seem to indicate otherwise, but at this point, trying to predict Wyatt’s direction may be a futile exercise.

What we do know is that he and Matt Hardy are done as tag team partners. After a stint as cosmic enemies, WrestleMania 34 saw Hardy and Wyatt make one of the more eccentric partnerships in WWE history. Their bizarre ways translated into success as they earned a nice run as Raw Tag Team Champions. However, By August their steam had run out, but that may have been due to 43-year old Hardy’s declining health.

While Hardy has yet to officially retire, he has transitioned to a backstage role in WWE. Done or not, it looks like Hardy won’t be wrestling for the foreseeable future.

Since their split, Wyatt has yet to be seen on WWE television. This absence is likely designed as WWE probably has specific plans for him moving forward. Given his remarkable developed character and crowd-pleasing entrance, Wyatt remains of o WWE’s best commodities. While some fans have become disenchanted with his booking, names like Becky Lynch and Dolph Ziggler serve as reminders that WWE can heat up anyone at any time.