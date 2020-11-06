Brock Lesnar's Daughter Follows Her Dad's Footsteps With Huge Accomplishment

✖

Brock Lesnar’s daughter is really taking after her father and is looking to become one of the most fearsome college athletes in the country. Mya has been a terror in the Minnesota high school ranks and it was just announced that she will be heading to Arizona State University for the shot-put. The track and field team tweeted out their congratulations to the multi-sport athlete. At 18-years old, she’s already a state champion and looking to bring that finesse to the next level. Back in 2019, she was already the sixth-best shot putter in the United States. So, this is a huge get for the Sun Devils as there will undoubtedly be some interest in the daughter of a WWE Superstar who is an absolutely elite athlete in her own right. Time will tell if she makes her way into the squared circle too.

Mya Lesnar is a Minnesota state champion, the sixth-best shot-putter in the country and a future Sun Devil! Welcome to the #SunDevilFamily!#ForksUp😈 pic.twitter.com/OAH7NySPF6 — Sun Devil TFXC (@SunDevilTFXC) November 22, 2019

As far as Brock is concerned, a lot of observers wonder whether he’ll step foot in a WWE ring soon. Ariel Helwani had the chance to interview Paul Heyman recently and the manager said that with the right draw anything is possible.

"It depends on if there's a worthy challenger and enough box office appeal," Heyman told the host. "Right now, he's very happy being a farmer and a magnificent father to his children. However, if there's something that WWE can offer that intrigues, motivates, or inspires Lesnar, and if the money is right and the business is solid, I'm sure he would be willing to do it."

When it comes to the allure of the UFC, the WWE staple actually doesn’t think “The Beast” is headed back to the Octagon any time soon.

"Number One, I don't think there's enough money to get him to do it," he added. "Number Two, I don't know what would entice him to do so. And Number Three, I think when Brock Lesnar came back at UFC 200 and survived being punched in the face by Mark Hunt and still won the fight, which very few people do after getting punched in the face by Mark Hunt, I think that itch got scratched."

