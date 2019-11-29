Don’t Expect Brock Lesnar Back On Television Anytime Soon

If one recent report is accurate, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar could be off of television for several weeks.

Of course, having Lesnar missing weeks and weeks of television as one of the company’s top two champions would be nothing new; for the majority of his time as the reigning WWE Universal Champion over the previous several years, Lesnar was nowhere to be seen on television during most weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Lesnar is expected off television until the build for the Royal Rumble starts in January. Obviously, things can change on a moment’s notice and WWE could decide to fly Lesnar in for a show with 24 hours (or less) notice. But as things stand right now, the Observer notes that this is the working plan.

As was no surprise, Lesnar successfully defended the WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio at last Sunday’s Survivor Series PPV event in Chicago in a No Holds Barred Match. Lesnar’s next scheduled match is a title defense at the Royal Rumble on January 26th in Houston. We don’t yet know who the challenger will be on that night.

In the Observer report, Dave Meltzer described Lesnar’s upcoming absence from television as being “on hiatus,” which again has often been the case in the past. In previous years, Lesnar would typically defend his championship at the Survivor Series and then not be seen again until the build to the Royal Rumble. Expect the same thing as we head into the 2020 incarnation of the event.

This year’s Royal Rumble takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, home of the Houston Astros, on Sunday, January 26th. The event will stream live on the WWE Network and we will have full coverage of the show here on ComicBook in the week’s preceding the event, as well as during the event itself.

Who do you want to see wrestle Lesnar at the event? Who would you like to see emerge victorious in the men’s and women’s Royal Rumbles? Let us know in the comments section below and follow me on Twitter @ryandroste for all the latest in the world of WWE.