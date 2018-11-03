Would Brock Lesnar Take the WWE Universal Title to UFC?

Brock Lesnar recaptured the WWE Universal Championship on Friday at Crown Jewel, yet the WWE star still is expected to return to action in the UFC in the not too distant future.

Could the two worlds collide?

Lesnar becoming WWE RAW’s top champion again presents several possibilities should he hold the title for any considerable length of time. There’s the possibility that he could hold the championship as he prepares for a return to the octagon. Does this mean he’d bring the WWE Universal Championship belt with him into the world of UFC?

Interestingly enough, UFC President Dana White was specifically asked about that possibility during a press conference for UFC 230 on Friday.

When asked whether the UFC would allow Lesnar to bring a WWE title belt to the octagon in a potential 2019 bout, White said, “I don’t think Vince [McMahon] would allow that to happen but he can wear whatever belt into the Octagon he wants, I don’t care.”

The notion that McMahon wouldn’t likely allow it is interesting. That would probably depend on McMahon’s confidence level in Lesnar winning his fight. He doesn’t want one of his world champions to bring his company’s belt into the fight and get demolished a couple of minutes later. The optics on that would be bad for WWE.

Dana White says Brock Lesnar, who performed today at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, will not be at MSG tomorrow for #UFC230. pic.twitter.com/tqQIutFS7r — Brian Campbell (@BCampbellCBS) November 2, 2018

One person that made some noise on Friday about wanting a fight against Lesnar is former UFC champion Jon Jones. The main event of UFC 230 this weekend is Daniel Cormier taking on Derrick Lewis. Jones was asked about the fight, which takes place at Madison Square Garden, and he apologized to fans that he will not be fighting on the card. Jones went on to say that he has no interest in a fight with Cormier but is interested in fight Lesnar, saying that he is “looking forward to the opportunity to compete against him.”

Jones’ next fight is on December 29th at UFC 232, so a potential fight against Lesnar wouldn’t be until a few months after that.

