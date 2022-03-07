Charlotte Flair Comments on Ric Flair Eventually Coming Back in the WWE

Charlotte Flair was a guest on HOT 97 this week ahead of her SmackDown Women’s Championship match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 and the subject of her famous father, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, came up. The 16-time world champion was granted his release from WWE last summer and has since made scathing remarks about the company (particularly WWE president Nick Khan) as well as Flair’s onscreen rival Becky Lynch. Ric openly swore on an episode of his podcast that he’d never go back to WWE, though Charlotte wasn’t so sure.

“It’s wrestling. I mean who’s to say my dad is never going to be back at WWE?” Charlotte said. “Everyone comes and goes. I think it’s one of those businesses that you never know. Just because you’re not good one day doesn’t mean you’re great the next day, I’ve seen people come back that we never thought would come. I mean, especially with someone like my dad who has been a part of the industry for what 50-plus years to say that, maybe he’s never going to be back seems wild to me.”

Ric claimed last November that WWE was trying to “erase” his legacy by removing him from the opening signature video at the start of every WWE program. That change happened shortly after the Dark Side of the Ring episode aired that centered around the Plane Ride From Hell and Flair allegedly sexually assaulting a flight attendant.

“Well, by erasing my legacy, if you take me off the opening of the show and take the Woo, which I own, thank God, because they will never get it back, and replace me with The Ultimate Warrior, a guy that sued the company, held them up for money, I guess the next thing they’re going to do with me is make a DVD having so many people say how bad I was like The Warrior, then they brought him back and put him in The Hall of Fame,” Flair said on his podcast. “That isn’t going to work for me. One and done. No worries, but you’re not going to bring me back, not that they want me by any means, but I couldn’t ever work for Nick Khan in my entire life. Vince McMahon, I can work for, but Nick Khan, who is a guy who orchestrated taking me off the show. I’ve got my facts together. He orchestrated taking my Woo off. Never in a million years. The big difference is Tony Khan respects me. He has as did Vince. NIck Khan has not. I talk to Vince now. I have no problem with Vince. He just knows I won’t come back.”

