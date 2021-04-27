Charlotte's WWE Raw Suspension Lifted With Sonya Deville's Help, Forces Referee to Apologize

✖

Charlotte Flair has come back to WWE Monday Night Raw following her suspension with Sonya Deville's help and even forced the referee she attacked to apologize! Last week's edition of Monday Night Raw saw Charlotte lose to Asuka thanks to some interference from current Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, and it sparked her with such anger that she ended up attacked WWE referee Eddie Orengo. Following this attack, Charlotte Flair was suspended from Monday Night Raw by Adam Pierce and was struck with a hefty $100,000 USD fine. Now Charlotte Flair is back into the picture.

Following a surprise appearance from Sonya Deville (who is now being officially credited as a WWE official) helping Charlotte make her way back into the Thunderdome, Deville had announced that Charlotte had paid her fine and will be reinstated into Monday Night Raw. She even brought Orengo into the ring and Charlotte forced him to apologize for his mistake.

Apology accepted by @EddieOrengoWWE, and that means @MsCharlotteWWE's suspension has officially been LIFTED, and she will be back in action tonight on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/NFKb31ui3O — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2021

The whole thing seemed a bit fishy as confirmed by the commentary team, and this was taken one step further once Deville and Flair made their way backstage. There Adam Pierce revealed that he had no clue that Deville was planning to lift Charlotte's suspension and was angry with the two of them for making light of the punishment he enacted before.

Following this, it was teased that Charlotte Flair would be getting into the action later in this week's WWE Monday Night Raw so it remains to be seen what the actual plan here is with the two of them working together like this. This had seemed like a way to write Charlotte off on WWE television for a while, but reports of the reason behind her suspension had detailed that her break would not last for very long.

Apparently that meant the suspension would only last a week really, so it appears that after missing out on WrestleMania 37, Charlotte Flair (and the WWE) have no real plans to keep her from missing out on the WWE television for much longer. But what do you think of Charlotte's suspension and quick return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!