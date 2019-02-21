Here’s What Chris Hemsworth Could Look Like as Hulk Hogan

Following the news that Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth would be playing Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic, wrestling and movie fans alike were sent into a frenzy on Twitter as they tried to imagine what Hemsworth would look like as the pro wrestling icon.

Popular fan artist BossLogic, known for creating impressive designs of fan castings, quickly went ot work as he designed Hemsworth in the Hulk Hogan attire alongside fellow Avengers actor Chris Evans as “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the brash Savage is a big departure from mild-mannered Steve Rogers, fans seemed to love the idea.

“I didn’t know I needed this film until I saw this poster,” one commenter wrote.

The film will be directed by Todd Phillips and penned by Scott Silver, putting the writer-director team from the upcoming Joker film back together. The project will be produced by Michael Sugar, Phillips, Bradley Cooper, Hemsworth and Eric Bischoff and is reportedly close to finalizing a deal with Netflix for a release on the streaming platform.

Hogan recently made his return to the WWE after being unceremoniously fired back in 2015 after a leaked tape showed him making numerous racist comments. After being repeatedly shunned by the WWE for nearly three years, Hogan was reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame back in July 2018. He returned to WWE television at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, and made a brief appearance on Monday Night Raw to pay tribute to “Mean” Gene Okerlund.

The former WWF Champion stated in an interview back in 2013 that he pictured Hemsworth as the ideal actor to portray him after seeing him as Thor.

“You know who I thought would be good? That guy that did that action move, Thor (Hemsworth), Hogan said in an interview with the Cape Breton Post at the time.

At age 65 with a long string of surgeries behind him, Hogan stated in a recent interview with PEOPLE that he no longer had any desire to step back into the ring.

“I’m too old to wrestle,” Hogan said. “I embarrassed myself enough out there by moving too slow, so I don’t want to get back in there again,: I don’t think I could. I could probably wrestle somebody like John Cena or Vince McMahon, but as soon as I’d be done they’d be taking me straight to the hospital to fix something … the body’s too worn out for that.”