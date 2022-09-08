Chris Jericho Doesn't Want an AEW Executive Position

All Elite Wrestling has been a legitimate professional wrestling company since its inception, and much of that is attributed to Chris Jericho. While AEW's ground zero roster boasted the likes of accomplished international stars like Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks as well as proven American television talent like Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley, no one possessed the experience level or mainstream appeal of Jericho. The 30+ year veteran entered AEW upon the company's launch in January 2019 and has been a constant on weekly programming since.

Unlike some of his peers, however, Jericho is just a member of the roster. He does not hold an executive title like Omega or the Bucks. He does not double as a coach like Christopher Daniels. And according to the man himself, he wants to keep it that way.

"I don't need a job title to help the company. I do it every day. Whenever I show up to TV, it's a constant. Constant working from two o'clock until the show is over. If I'm wrestling or not," Jericho told Inside The Ropes before AEW All Out. "That's the way it should be. There's not a lot of guys that have been doing this as long as I have. In our locker room there's Sting, there's Dustin Rhodes and then there's me."

Jericho continued, noting he feels obliged to help talent regardless of whether its outlined in his responsibilities or not.

"I'm one of the original AEW guys, probably was very integral in getting the company off the ground in a lot of ways. So I don't have a problem with giving advice and helping people," Jericho said. "It's what I'm there for. It's part of my job. Like I said there's nothing to be written on a business card, you know, Director of EVP or whatever the f--k it is, who cares. I'm Chris Jericho. That trumps all of that."

The inaugural AEW World Champion cut an impassioned backstage promo on this week's AEW Dynamite where he alluded to his place within the AEW roster.

"This is my locker room and nobody is ever taking it away from me," Jericho said.

While that promo was in character, Jericho's leadership has been touted behind the scenes. Reports have circulated that Jericho has been one of the key speakers at multiple talent meetings and was recently praised for his demeanor at the now-infamous AEW All Out press conference.