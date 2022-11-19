CM Punk Addresses AEW Fallout For First Time Since All Out

Up until this week, AEW had yet to address the fallout from All Out, specifically regarding CM Punk, but that's changed a lot over the past few days. First MJF gave a longer promo after Dynamite, where he called out those who came in trying to change AEW and praised Tony Khan for starting an alternative, and he referenced Punk without mentioning him by name. Now Punk has addressed his time in AEW during his latest spot-on commentary at CFFC 115, and he seemed in good spirits as he took a few shots at himself for what happened, and his fellow commentators did as well.

It was first brought up that another fight was supposed to happen but Punk had apparently hurt his shoulder so it couldn't, and that's when Punk laughed and said "Everything hurts. I'm nursing everything. My hand hurts."

Fury Pro Wrestling with CM Punk next year? 🤣



[ #CFFC115 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS ] pic.twitter.com/wmXgvmVME3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 19, 2022

Then they joked around that they were starting Fury Wrestling and they would need a star to be a part of it, and that's when Punk referenced the various reports of locker room issues during his time in AEW, saying "I'm bad news. You don't want me in the locker room." Then John Morgan laughed and said "Yeah that dude will mess up that whole organization, what are you doing? I like working here man (laughs). Don't let him do any press conferences." Everyone was laughing after that and Punk then asked "is this live?" With a laugh.

As for MJF, his promo talked about Khan creating AEW and then pivoted to the drama that had unfolded over the past several months, and one specific part seemed squarely aimed at Punk.

"Everybody make some noise if you're a fan of professional wrestling," MJF said. "Now, you guys think you're wrestling fans, imagine. Imagine for one second that you had the opportunity to bring your love of professional wrestling out to the world and create an alternative. Would you do it? This man, this man right here, busts his ass week in, week out to give not just you, but all the boys in the back an opportunity to show the world how much we love professional wrestling."

"This s*** is not ballet. Every time we get in this ring we are risking our lives. Do you people understand that? And we don't take that lightly," MJF said. "And what I damn sure don't take lightly is somebody coming into my company, dropping trou, and taking a dump. That s*** ain't happening anymore."

