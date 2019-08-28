Watch: CM Punk Steps Back Inside a Wrestling Ring Ahead of His Starrcast III Appearance

CM Punk will make a rare public appearance on Saturday when he sits down for a live interview panel at the Starrcast III fan convention in Schaumburg, Illinois (just outside of Chicago). And to help prepare for that appearance, Punk decided to step back inside of a wrestling ring while promoting the event.

Punk hilariously spent the first minute trying and failing to get comfortable in the ring.

After five long years, @cmpunk is BACK in the ring! What’s he got to say? Don’t miss a minute LIVE on #STARRCASTonFITE! Pre order now worldwide and get 70 shows with unlimited replays including #starrcast 1 and 2! @FiteTV https://t.co/tZJ5cb7ryi pic.twitter.com/P9L0ti0lUu — #StarrcastIII (@StarrcastEvents) August 28, 2019

At one point he tried to do his old pose of sitting Indian-style in the ring, then chose not to.

“Nah, you know everyone sits this way now, right” he said sarcastically.

He finally settled down after sitting on the bottom turnbuckle.

“I have no idea what I’m going to say,” Punk said. “There’s no script, I’m not following a storyline. I’m coming to hang out with some fans, and yes I’ll have a live microphone in my hand. So who knows what’s going to happen? And that’s the thing, every time I have a live microphone in my hand I never exactly know what I’m going to say. And it’s gotten my in a lot of trouble. I’m hoping to avoid any kind of trouble come Saturday, but you never can tell.”

Punk closed out the video by pretending to cancel his appearance, poking fun at how stars like Ric Flair and The Undertaker have previously backed out after being announced for the convention.

“That’s what everybody does right? Everybody cancels? Well I’m not f—ing cancelling, because I don’t cancel. Because I do what I want, nobody can tell me where to go, who to work for, who to sign autographs for or smile when I take pictures or not. I will smile because I am actually going to be happy to see you.”

Punk’s panel, titled “Best in the World: CM Punk:” will take place from 12-1:30 p.m. central at Starrcast. The segment will air live on the Fite Network (for $39.99 if you buy their broadcast of the entire weekend of panels) and can be bought for $14.99 on pay-per-view via InDemand and DirecTV.