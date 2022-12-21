CM Punk Reunites With Top AEW Stars

CM Punk's friendship with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler was apparently both onscreen and behind the scenes during his run with AEW. Both Harwood and Punk posted photos of the three together on Instagram this past weekend, with Harwood's photo looking more recent while Punk's was from backstage at an AEW event (likely before the Brawl Out drama). Both have since vanished from their Instagram stories, though fans were quick to pick up screenshots of both.

While Punk has remained silent about his situation with AEW since his tricep injury and suspension, Harwood had nothing but positive things to say about the former AEW during an interview with Fightful last month.

CM Punk and FTR Vs The Elite for the trios titles is on the way 🔥 https://t.co/u4rtLgGhxo — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) December 20, 2022

"CM Punk. Again, the same thing as Sasha (Banks). A man who, obviously has his detractors, and not just in AEW, around the wrestling world. And sometimes his detractors are louder than him, and get their news out more than he does. But again it all comes from a place of passion," Harwood said. "When he first came into the company, and I remember talking to Cash and I said 'if this motherf—er comes in, if he says something to me about how I dress, like dress code or whatever. I said we're gonna have a problem' and he came in, and he was the complete opposite.

"He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to," he added. "Stuck around until the end of the show and anybody that questions, he would answer the questions. He loves wrestling. He is, just like me, unabashedly is a professional wrestling fan. Just like Sasha. I talk to him every day and whatever he decides to do in his life, I hope it brings him happy and joy."

