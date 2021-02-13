CM Punk Gets Tattoo To Honor Harley Race (Photo)

According to a Chicago tattoo artist, former WWE Champion CM Punk recently got some new ink to honor a wrestling legend. Nick Collela published a photo that shows a crown tattooed on Punk. The image is in remembrance of Harley Race, the multi-time World Champion who was once known as "King" Harley Race while in WWE. Race passed away in 2019.

Punk had previously talked about wanting to get a tattoo to honor Race, one of his heroes. Of course, Punk is no stranger to tattoos and famously has some ink in honor of his favorite sports teams, the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Cubs.

Check out a photo of Punk's Harley Race tattoo below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Colella (@nickcolella)

Shortly after Race's death, Punk revealed he had plans to get the tattoo.

“The Harley Race tattoo is in motion,” Punk said at the time. “[I have] two [sports tattoos] – I’ve got the cup for the Hawks and I got a little goat after the Cubs won the World Series. I guess the Misawa boot would be #3, I don’t know if I have any other wrestling related tattoos.”

He also said, “I’m definitely going to get the Harley one memorialized. Me and two other people who were close with Harley are going to get that… I think Harley was a big piece of my career whether people realize it or not and he’s just somebody who deserves to be memorialized, I feel.”

What do you think of Punk's new ink? Let us know in the comments section below! Additionally, you can give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things WWE and check out the latest edition of my wrestling podcast, Top Rope Nation, at this link.