CM Punk Breaks Out John Cena’s Signature Moves During AEW Full Gear

CM Punk broke out John Cena’s signature moves during his match at AEW Full Gear! Punk’s return to the wrestling scene has been an intriguing one as he has spent the better part of his run with the company thus far highlighting much of the younger talent. This has gone through to even the metatextual level as CM Punk has mirrored some of WWE’s biggest and best matches by highlighting how younger talent got some shine from someone who has been involved much longer. It’s the same situation for his match with Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear.

Throughout the run up and build to their match at the pay-per-view, CM Punk made sure to mention quite often how Eddie Kingston reminds him of his younger self. His story through the match was to teach the young, rougher Kingston a lesson through this match and what better way to do it than by digging into his own past. Referencing how Cena and Punk had the same king of “dog biting a legend” kind of dynamic, Punk broke out the Five Moves of Doom in tribute to Cena’s work in the WWE. Check it out below as caught by @TDEWrestling on Twitter.

Ultimately, Punk did win the match against Kingston but suffered quite a bit of damage from it so it’s just a matter of seeing where AEW takes the story between the two of them next. The full card and results for AEW Full Gear 2021 so far breaks down as such:

Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa def. Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose

MJF def. Darby Allin



AEW World Tag Team Championships: Lucha Brothers def. FTR



Lucha Brothers def. FTR Bryan Danielson def. Miro

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express de. Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Falls Count Anywhere)

Cody Rhodes and Pac def. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

AEW Women’s World Champion: Dr. Britt Baker def. Tay Conti

CM Punk def. Eddie Kingston

Men of the Year and American Top Team vs. The Inner Circle

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page

What did you think of CM Punk showing off some of John Cena's moves? What did you think of his match with Eddie Kingston overall? How are you liking the full AEW Full Gear card so far?