CM Punk, Various Wrestlers Praise John Oliver’s ‘Last Week Tonight’ WWE Segment

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver gave an in-depth look at the WWE’s relationship with its wrestlers on the latest episode of the HBO comedy series. Oliver’s biggest talking points was how the WWE offers minimal health coverage to its wrestlers while classifying them as independent contractors, rather than employees. While the WWE released a statement saying that Oliver was “ignoring” facts, numerous past and present wrestlers took to social media on Monday morning praising the segment, saying Oliver was bringing a controversial topic in the wrestling world to light. One of the biggest supporters was none on than CM Punk, whom Oliver mentioned in the segment for defecating himself during a match on SmackDown.

“I s— my britches, please RT [Last Week Tonight] (l love you!) [John Oliver],” Punk wrote.

Other wrestlers soon followed suit.

“ESPN contacted me on doing a story about concussions for e60 years ago. I told them that wasn’t the story. The story was on ‘independent contractors,’” Ring of Honor’s Colt Cabana tweeted. “Congrats to [John Oliver] & [Last Week Tonight] for their great piece & I hope it gets people taking.”

“[Last Week Tonight] Thank you John Oliver!! #keepingupthefight #notindependentcontractors #union,” Chavo Guerrero wrote.

“Will trolls call him bitter too? Sometimes you gotta hear it from an outside source,” wrote Gail Kim. “One who is precisely accurate.”

IF [WWE] actually gave a damn for those who broke themselves for their bottomless wealth, they’d have set up a ‘free’ PHYSICAL rehab program for their alumni don’t ya think? Nope,” former WWE Tag Team Champion Paul London wrote. “Their ‘free’ DRUG rehab ‘offer’ for alumni is a total sham & PR scheme. Why do most become addicts???”

WWE released a statement to Pro Wrestling Sheet on Monday morning refuting Oliver’s claims, while also inviting him to WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

“John Oliver is clearly a clever and humorous entertainer, however the subject matter covered in his WWE segment is no laughing matter. Prior to airing, WWE responded to his producers refuting every point in his one-sided presentation. John Oliver simply ignored the facts,” the statement read. “The health and wellness of our performers is the single most important aspect of our business, and we have a comprehensive, longstanding Talent Wellness program. We invite John Oliver to attend WrestleMania this Sunday to learn more about our company.”

WrestleMania 35 will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.