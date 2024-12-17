Long-Awaited CM Punk Match Set for WWE Raw’s Netflix Premiere

CM Punk’s next match has been made official for WWE Raw‘s Netflix premiere.

Since Punk returned to WWE last November, he’s been on the radar of quite a few of his colleagues. One of those people was Drew McIntyre whom Punk finished an extensive feud in October. Now that “The Scottish Warrior” is in the rearview (for now), Punk’s next challenger is laying in wait. Punk took some time off from wrestling to work on other projects, only returning for Survivor Series to team with Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins has made his disdain for the former WWE Champion known from day one and has repeatedly called Punk out. After months of waiting Punk and Rollins will go head-to-head on January 6th for WWE Raw‘s Netflix premiere. It’s hard to imagine that a feud this anticipated will conclude with one match, though.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Official for WWE Raw Netflix Premiere

In April, Punk confirmed that the original plan for WrestleMania 40 would be himself against Rollins. His injury at the Royal Rumble derailed those plans, however.

“… The plan I think was going to be Seth and I,” Punk then confirms the match was for the World Heavyweight Championship. “I believe so. Again, I came in and said I’m not asking questions.” Punk also noted that he was content with the storyline. “Yeah, there’s history there, there’s [a] story there.”

Punk versus Rollins isn’t the only match confirmed for the monumental show. Roman Reigns is set to face Solo Sikoa in tribal combat, looking to put the new Bloodline leader down once and for all. Additionally, Rhea Ripley confronted Liv Morgan after her title win against IYO SKY.

Ripley cut right to the chase, explaining that their feud had gone on long enough and she wants to end it by taking back the title. While WWE hasn’t yet confirmed a date for the match, it feels like the kind of marquee match they’d want on the Netflix premiere.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and John Cena will also make special appearances. Travis Scott (whose music is the theme of WWE Raw) was confirmed to attend by Triple H.

