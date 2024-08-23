CM Punk to Star in Upcoming Indie Comedy Film

CM Punk, otherwise known as Phil Brooks in the world outside of professional wrestling, is set to embark on a new acting journey with comedy film Let’s Start a Cult from director Ben Kitnick. It’s unclear exactly what role Punk will play in the film at this time, however, it’s not his first acting gig. Punk recently signed with Paradigm Talent Agency like a number of other WWE superstars as of late, hoping for more exciting opportunities outside the squared circle.

Per the synopsis, “Having missed out on his cult’s long awaited ritual suicide, an obnoxious loser teams up with his bogus ex-messiah to rebuild their doomsday commune. Traveling together through middle America, the constantly-bickering duo induct a military wannabe, a mentally unstable mom, and a mysterious foreign hitchhiker into their cult… but will this family of outcasts fulfill their transcendent destiny, or decide this life might be worth living after all?”

The film also stars comedian/actor Stavros Halkias (Netflix’s Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal comedy special), Wes Haney (Adult Swim’s S.T.A.R. H.A.W.K.S.), Eric Rahill (Friendship), Katy Fullan (Luxury, Chowder) and Daniel Simonsen (Going Both Ways, House of Fools). Joe Pera, Ethan Suplee, and Tom Papa will also make appearances.

Punk has acted in several projects over the years in his initial post-WWE career, including television series Maron, thriller flick Girl on the Third Floor, Rabid, Jakob’s Wife and most recently, STARZ series Heels with Stephen Amell which will have a new home on Netflix next month. Currently he is back in wrestling full-time after returning in 2021 in AEW. His stint there came to an end last fall after a number of backstage incidents. He smoothed things over with higher-ups in WWE and made his grand return after nearly a decade away from the company.

His return was cut short due to injury in January, but he has kept himself busy in a feud with one of WWE’s top stars, Drew McIntyre. The two finally clashed at WWE SummerSlam where Punk took his eye off the ball, allowing McIntyre to get a sneaky victory. They will battle in a rematch at WWE Bash in Berlin next weekend with an interesting stipulation attached to that match.

Dark Sky Films’ Let’s Start a Cult hits theaters on October 25th. In the meantime, stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on CM Punk and WWE.