WWE SummerSlam: Drew McIntyre Defeats CM Punk in a Brutal Grudge Match

CM Punk had his big return match at SummerSlam against Drew McIntyre, the grudge match of all grudge matches. Punk has been out of action since January where he competed in the Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins who has had his fair share of problems with both men, served as the special guest referee. Rollins made it clear that he wouldn’t take their trash talking while he’s trying to do his job. McIntyre, meanwhile, has been on the anti-Punk train since his WWE return. Their rivalry hasn’t just ended at trash talking in the ring — it’s been all over social media and things have turned quite physical a few times.

They didn’t waste any time going at one another with heavy blows. During the match Rollins got knocked out several times, preventing both men from getting pins. This frustrated McIntyre to no end but Rollins remained level-headed with him. However, when Punk got in his face, he loudly told him that WWE is “his company” and that “nobody wants him here” — a phrase he’s been echoing since Punk’s arrival in November. After pushing him around, Punk finally lifts him up for the GTS, knocking him down. It seemed sure, then, that Punk would be winning things until McIntyre hit him with a claymore and took him out, reigning supreme over Punk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1819908139560362011

Punk has no shortage of history in the city of Cleveland. Both his WWE and UFC careers have been cursed by the city, which is something Punk has acknowledged and poked fun at several times. While McIntyre has gotten his win back now after Punk prevented him from winning the title several times, with Bad Blood coming up it’s hard to imagine that the feud won’t boil over to another match. This rings even more true when considering how personally Punk has taken everything having to do with AJ and Larry.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.