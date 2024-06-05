WWE Prospect Joins Massive Talent Agency, Aims to Emulate Rock, Batista, and John Cena's Hollywood Careers

The connectivity between the squared circle and the soundstage has never been stronger. While wrestling stars like Hulk Hogan and "Macho Man" Randy Savage had their fair share of film roles in the late 20th century, no wrestler successfully transitioned into full-time acting career before Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Even The Rock himself had his stumbles but hit his blockbuster stride in the 2010s, paving the way for fellow former WWE Champions like Dave Bautista and John Cena to make the leap to La La Land. Rock, Batista, and Cena remain three of the biggest actors in Hollywood today.

Tiffany Stratton Sets Sights on Hollywood

(Photo: WWE)

The Buff Barbie is already looking for big time opportunities beyond wrestling.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, WWE SmackDown star Tiffany Stratton has signed with Paradigm Talent Agency. Paradigm will represent Stratton across all areas including "business across books, graphic novels, acting, brand partnerships, speaking engagements, and more."

It was noted that Paradigm sees big things in Stratton's future thanks to her personal social media reach as well as WWE's continuing upwards trajectory within the entertainment industry, specifically thanks to the sports-entertainment giant's imminent $5 billion, 10-year deal for flagship show WWE Monday Night Raw to stream on Netflix. Paradigm is said to be using the framework of "Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Dave Bautista"'s trajectories from wrestling to acting.

"I think by the age of 30, I kind of want to be breaking into Hollywood and do something along those lines," Stratton said on a recent podcast.

While the term "fastest growing star" gets thrown around quite a bit in the wrestling industry, few embody it better than Stratton. She signed with WWE in August 2021 and wrestled her first-ever match just three months later, becoming one of a select few to make his or her in-ring debut on a televised platform.

Stratton became a regular on WWE NXT in 2022 and immediately cemented herself as one of the "2.0" era's most prominent names. She captured the NXT Women's Championship in May 2023 and went on to reign with it for 107 days. She went on to headline her first premium live event later that year, squaring off against Becky Lynch in the main event of NXT No Mercy.

Today, Stratton is a member of the WWE SmackDown locker room. Despite having only been on the main roster for a couple of months, Stratton has already challenged for the WWE Women's Championship and competed in the Queen of the Ring tournament. She is considered a frontrunner to win this year's Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.