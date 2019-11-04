WWE

Cody Rhodes To Deliver Announcement On AEW Dynamite, Tag Team Match Announced

Cody Rhodes is once again announcing that he will make a career announcement on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Rhodes made the statement two weeks ago and came out to the ring to deliver the message. However, he was interrupted by Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle, who were sitting in a luxury box with a microphone in hand.

Eventually, Rhodes, DDP, and MJF went after the Inner Circle and had a brawl on the concourse.

Rhodes took to Twitter on Sunday night to post a message about delivering the message this week “uninterrupted.”

Rhodes will face Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship this Saturday night at AEW Full Gear in Baltimore, Maryland.

Later on Sunday night, AEW also announced a tag team match for this Wednesday’s Dynamite episode. Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara and Jericho will wrestle “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega. Guevara and Page wrestled a singles match on last week’s show. Page was victorious.

Which matches are you most looking forward to at this Saturday’s Full Gear PPV event? Let us know in the comments section below or give me a follow on Twitter @ryandroste for all things AEW and WWE.

