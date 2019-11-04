Cody Rhodes To Deliver Announcement On AEW Dynamite, Tag Team Match Announced

Cody Rhodes is once again announcing that he will make a career announcement on this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Rhodes made the statement two weeks ago and came out to the ring to deliver the message. However, he was interrupted by Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle, who were sitting in a luxury box with a microphone in hand.

Eventually, Rhodes, DDP, and MJF went after the Inner Circle and had a brawl on the concourse.

Rhodes took to Twitter on Sunday night to post a message about delivering the message this week “uninterrupted.”

This week’s @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite I will be uninterrupted and have the chance to make my career announcement. I hope it resonates with the fans, because it matters a great deal to me. Wednesday – 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/EOnsNwtJoy — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 4, 2019

Rhodes will face Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship this Saturday night at AEW Full Gear in Baltimore, Maryland.

Later on Sunday night, AEW also announced a tag team match for this Wednesday’s Dynamite episode. Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara and Jericho will wrestle “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega. Guevara and Page wrestled a singles match on last week’s show. Page was victorious.

Just days away from #AEWFullGear AEW World Champ Chris Jericho teams with Sammy Guevara to face Kenny Omega and Hangman Page this week on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/uXlqH06yMQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 4, 2019

