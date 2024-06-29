Solo Sikoa Makes The Bloodline "Acknowledge" Him on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown ended with a special Bloodline Appreciation Ceremony which brought together all the new members of The Bloodline. Currently, Solo Sikoa stands tall as the new group's leader, with Tama Tonga as his right hand man, Tonga Loa, and the newly minted Jacob Fatu. The only member of the group that's not fully on board is Paul Heyman, who continues to make his allegiance to Roman Reigns clear. Sikoa presented Heyman with the Ula Fala which is highly regarded in Samoan culture. Heyman couldn't bring himself to take it, instead swerving the group which only angered Sikoa.

The group then ganged up on Heyman, beating him down in the ring for turning on them. When he rolled out of the ring, they lifted him up and threw him through the announce table, signifying the end of The Bloodline as we know it. Now that there are officially no remnants of the old Bloodline left, when Reigns does reemerge to take his spot at the top of the throne back, it's going to be that much sweeter. Reigns hasn't appeared on WWE television since his title loss at WrestleMania 40 to Cody Rhodes where several stars past and present banded together to help usher in the next generation champion. It has been stated that while he may be on a hiatus currently, he still holds substantial control over the Bloodline's creative.

Reigns is currently taking a backseat in his wrestling career, instead filming various Hollywood projects. He was advertised for the lead-up to WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland, but he has since been pulled from those promotional materials. If he appears at the event of the summer, it will likely now be a major surprise for fans. At the beginning of the show, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes said he doesn't see a boss, a tribal chief, or a Head of the Table when he looks at Sikoa.

Instead, what Rhodes sees is a "seat-filler" which is what many WWE fans have also said over the last few weeks. Heyman's injury could spell the end of this new Bloodline sooner than later as Reigns will likely seek revenge for his Wiseman but at least for now it appears that's the last of Heyman we will see for some time.

