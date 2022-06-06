Cody Rhodes Injury Update Following WWE Hell in a Cell

✖

Cody Rhodes pulled off one of the gutsiest performances in recent memory at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, going nearly 25 minutes against Seth Rollins inside the titular steel structure despite having a torn right pectoral. "The American Nightmare" pulled off the victory despite the injury, then told the crowd inside Chicago's Allstate Arena that he'll address his status on tomorrow's edition of Monday Night Raw. He emotionally told the fans that he would've made the same decision "10 times out of 10" and thanked them for attending.

Per the New York Sports Medicine Institute, a torn pec typically won't heal on its own and requires surgery with a recovery time ranging from six months to a year. Theoretically, Rhodes could be back in time for the Royal Rumble next January. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.

This story is developing...