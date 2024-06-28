Cody Rhodes Praises Triple H For Not Taking "Vince's Rules" After Taking Over WWE

Cody Rhodes has only been back in WWE for a little over two years, but his comeback run has already been through a lifetime of behind-the-scenes events. Rhodes first returned to Vince McMahon's WWE, a regime that had been in place for decades, but only continued for three more months following his WWE WrestleMania 38 comeback. Following McMahon's initial retirement, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque took the reins. McMahon came back to power six months later, which began another brief McMahon regime, before external buyer Endeavor stepped in and took control. McMahon stepped down in January 2024 following sex trafficking allegations which allowed Triple H to once again take power. Triple H's regime is permanent this time around, as WWE officially ushered in the "Paul Leveseque Era" this past April at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Cody Rhodes Praises Triple H's "Open Mind"

(Photo: WWE)

The American Nightmare is enjoying working under the Cerebral Assassin.

Speaking to Behind The Turnbuckle, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes praised WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque as being the "prime example" of having an open mind within the professional wrestling industry.

"He could have easily taken (Killer) Kowalski's rules, 'This is how it's done and how we do it,' or Vince's (McMahon) rules, 'This is how it's done and how we do it,'" Rhodes said. "Instead, he's having an open mind."

Triple H's leadership has been applauded across the WWE locker room. Surging WWE Monday Night Raw star Chad Gable revealed that the main reason he re-signed with WWE is due to Triple H keeping his promises about how he would be booked. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has often pitched unique content ideas to Triple H, including the landmark 360° drone shot of his frog splash at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. Even Rhodes himself had his WWE WrestleMania 40 plans, which once looked to be out the window, secured by Triple H.

"Those rules will always be there. The classic things like less is more. That stuff will always be there for us to look back and say, 'That's why they worked. We should continue to apply them,'" Rhodes continued. "That's the number one thing I like when I see a veteran talent, when they have an open mind and are willing to have fun. In my case, there have been so many things that are real to me, but also, this is fun and this is a family show and entertainment. To be open to, there are a bazillion ways to do this, as long as the crowds are coming and making noise, there are a lot of ways to do it. Having an open mind is huge."