Cody Rhodes Calls WWE Return ‘Pretty Possible’

It’s been two years since Cody Rhodes last graced a WWE ring. He’s been busy in the interim as a wrestling mercenary, collecting championships and checks across the world, but the 33-year old just hinted at returning to Vince McMahon’s company.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. the freshly crowed IWGP United States Champion discussed his approaching free agency and what him returning to WWE would mean for independent wrestling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s kind of a tricky subject because I had a great time in WWE,” Cody said. “There were highs and lows but I cut my teeth there. I met my wife there,” he said.

With the success of All In in the rearview mirror, Rhodes’ next venture is often a topic of discussion in the wrestling world.

“Everyone has different opinions and it’s hard to get the opinion of someone when it’s, ‘Hey what do you wanna do? What is the next thing you wanna do?’ There’s five of us that’s a core unit that plan to stick together and hopefully we can really do that. I don’t want to make any judgments as I’ve had a great time with these guys. I’d like The Elite to continue and I’d like to bring you guys something like an All In sequel,” he said.

Rhodes addressed the speculation that he and his Bullet Club pals could be wearing WWE uniforms in 2019, and left the door open enough to drive fans crazy.

“Well my own promotion is still ROH. I know the big what-to-do is, oh, January 1 we are going to show up on WWE… Pretty possible,” Cody said referring to his January free agency.

So how likely could Rhodes returning to WWE be? Well, unless you’re actually in the Bullet Club, it’s impossible to know. Rhodes did say “we” in reference to the Young Bucks, Marty Scurrl, and Kenny Omega and each of those names have been a part of WWE’s perpetual rumor mill this year. However, each party seems to be set, at least publicly, on not entering WWE’s gates. But given wrestling is an industry that maximized ambiguity, we simply cannot rule out anything this point.

Rhodes coming back to WWE would be quite the hit. He was both popular and successful in his original run but eventually, opportunities began to evaporate. So instead of riding WWE’s bench, Rhodes left the company to do his own thing. And that mission, in just two years, has been one of the better subplots to follow in all of professional wrestling. If Rhodes does return, he could potentially be a top star in the company—and that’s something we’d all like to see.