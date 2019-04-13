Bobby Lashley Says Conor McGregor Is ‘Way Too Small’ To Hold A WWE Title

Recently retired from MMA, Conor McGregor’s name continues to come up as someone who could sign on for an appearance with WWE at some point in the future.

Obviously, there have been tons of MMA tie-ins with wrestlig over the years. Ken Shamrock, Dan Severn, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, and Ronda Rousey, just to name a few.

One of those names, Lashley, recently expressed some interesting thoughts about McGregor participating in the WWE ring. Though he sounds like he would be in favor of seeing it happen, he had some reservations about him ever becoming any kind of champion.

“I think he wants to [join the WWE], he’s been talking a lot,” Lashley told Sky Sports. “Conor is one of those guys that will shoot first and then shake hands later. He did it last year when he tried to call out the wrestlers. I think he’ll have a good opportunity to come over here and shake things up, run his mouth a little bit and bring some notoriety. I’d like to see him in. It would be cool.”

Obviously, with McGregor being one of the biggest names in MMA history, he’d bring a lot of mainstream sports attention, much in the same way that Rousey did (and continues to do). That seems to be the reason Lashley would like to see Conor in the WWE; the more eyeballs that he brings to wrestling, the better off all the performers will be.

However, the prospect of McGregor becoming a WWE champion? Not so fast according to Lashley.

“I think he wants to be here,” Lashley continued. “If he wants to be here he might have to try and find a role. We’re not going to put a big title on him, he’s way too small.”

At his current weight, McGregor would technically fit in with the cruiserweight division. However, there’s no chance that WWE would slot such a massive star outside of the RAW or SmackDown brands (sorry, 205 Live). Whether or not he added on some pounds, Finn Balor is evidence that you don’t have to be huge to be a WWE champion these days.