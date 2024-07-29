Creed Brothers Win First Matches Outside of WWE

Just a few years after their WWE debuts, Brutus and Julius Creed appeared in their first match outside of WWE. The Creed Brothers competed in this weekend’s GCW/Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event which Shayna Baszler and Charlie Dempsey were also part of. WWE has been actively collaborating with promotions outside of their own bubble for almost all of 2024, sending wrestlers to Japan, TNA, and the independent scene. Baszler and Dempsey previously wrestled at Bloodsport during WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia which saw great success for both companies. It’s not surprising that the two would work together again given Barnett’s relationship with WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Bloodsport consists of mixed martial arts style matches where competitors fight without ring ropes. In order to win, one must either be knocked out or submitted. Julius defeated Matt Makowski by TKO in five minutes while Brutus knocked out Tom Lawlor in six minutes. The brothers impressed fans with their capabilities which haven’t always been showcased. They first started their WWE careers in NXT where they quickly rose to the top of the division as former college athletes. They won the NXT Tag Team Championships currently their only titles to date.

The former champions arrived on the main roster at the tail-end of 2023 were defeated some pretty established teams like D.I.Y., Alpha Academy, and Judgment Day. Brutus and Julius are currently aligned with the WWE Raw brand where they have joined forces with Chad Gable who turned on his Alpha Academy stablemates. It remains to be seen where things will go with the trio however they made a statement with their attack on Bo Dallas so it appears that they may feud with the Wyatt Sicks group.

WWE will next head to Cleveland, Ohio where SummerSlam is set to take place in less than a week. There are several title matches already in the cards, including Rhea Ripley against Liv Morgan who put the former champion on the shelf a few months back. Not only will it be Ripley’s big return match but CM Punk will make his televised singles match return against Drew McIntyre, a heated feud that has been brewing for months. Punk has been on the shelf since January’s Royal Rumble but he’s made sporadic appearances on-screen to further his stories.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.