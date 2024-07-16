WWE: The Creeds Team With Chad Gable to Attack Bo Dallas

WWE fans have been waiting for the Creed Brothers to finally join Chad Gable in a new faction, now that he’s split from the rest of the Alpha Academy. The moment for that partnership finally arrived on Monday Night Raw, and it was clear that the trio had been working together for at least a little while. They not only appeared as a unit, but they set a trap for Wyatt Sicks leader Bo Dallas, who recently returned to WWE TV and has been targeting Gable.

Gable made it clear he would call out Dallas in the ring on Monday night, and he did just that near the end of the episode. He told the crowd that Bo Dallas was the true identity of Uncle Howdy (which everyone already knows) before demanding Dallas come out to the ring and face him. Dallas entered the arena and was making his way to the ring for the confrontation when Brutus and Julius Creed jumped him from behind.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both Creed brothers were dressed in shiny suits similar to Gable’s, further establishing their vibe as a team. They spent minutes beating the pulp out of Dallas in the ring, but he just continued to laugh at their efforts every time they stopped. It was Dallas’ laughter that finally broke Gable, and set a whole new wave of events in motion.

When Gable got in Bo Dallas’ face and asked why he kept laughing, Dallas simply replied, “There you are.” You can probably guess what happened next.

https://x.com/WWE/status/1813041886812148062

The lights around the arena began to go down and a soft piano rhythm began to play. Flashlights from phones started appearing throughout the stands, like a horde of fireflies illuminating the action. The other four members of the Wyatt Sicks appeared in the entrance, holding a lantern, just as they had in their eerie debut earlier this year. The group of Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Nikki Cross made their way to the ring, slow and steady, staring down Gable the entire time.

It was Gable who broke first, giving up on the confrontation and rolling out the backside of the ring before the Wyatt Sicks could arrive. The Creeds weren’t far behind. By the time the group reached the ring, only their leader, Bo Dallas, remained.

Gable now has some numbers to help him in the fight against Dallas the Wyatts, which has been building for some time. With SummerSlam on the horizon, many in the WWE Universe will be curious to see if the brother of the late Bray Wyatt gets a match with Chad Gable at one of the year’s biggest premium live events.