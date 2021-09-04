Daffney Unger's Reported Cause of Death Disclosed by Police

✖

The wrestling world mourned the passing of TNA and WCW wrestling star Daffney Unger Thursday, who appeared to have died by suicide after an Instagram Live. Concerned fans and friends alerted the authorities who attempted a wellness check. Now the official police report has been obtained by TMZ, and it reveals what happened after police were sent to Unger's house after her social media activity.

Police then went to Unger's home on Thursday for a welfare check, and were met by Jean. They knocked on Unger's door but no one answered, so they left without trying to gain entry. They returned a second time a few hours later, and this time they saw Unger's car parked near her apartment.

They were able to get a key to the apartment from a maintenance man, but it didn't unlock the deadbolt, so they called the fire department and they were able to break down the door. Unger was found dead on her bed with a gunshot wound in her chest and a gun within reach per the report. The medical examiner hasn't officially determined the official cause and manner of death.

Unger's death was first confirmed by Unger's friend Lexie Fyfe. "We are very sad to have to announce the passing of Shannon Spruill aka Daffney Unger," Fyfe said. "We are posting this at the request of her family. Please respect their privacy at this trying time. I will miss you my logical sister from another mister."

Fyfe said that Unger had been battling mental health issues over the past few weeks, and also said that the police initially had a difficult time finding Unger's home because she had just moved into a different apartment just four days prior.

Our thoughts are with Unger's family and friends at this difficult time, and if you or someone you know needs help please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which you can find right here.