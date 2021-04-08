Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Trailer Revealed

VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring has been riveting throughout its first two seasons, living up to its name by tackling stories like the death of Owen Hart, Chris Benoit, and more. That's not set to change in season 3, and now we have our first details about the new season and a brand new trailer giving us a glimpse as to what to expect from it when it debuts on Thursday, May 6th at 9 PM EST. The trailer features interviews with Jon Moxley, Eric Bischoff, Jake the Snake, Chris Jericho, Jim Cornette, and David Arquette, and you can watch the trailer in the video above.

As for the stories themselves, we get some of the early lineup, which includes episodes that dive into the stories of Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, the Collision In Korea, Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, and Dynamite Kid, though that will make up just the first 6 installments of the 14 episode run, and more episodes will be revealed later this month.

You can check out the official description from the press release below.

"Dark Side of the Ring, VICE TV’s most watched show of all time, exposes the hidden, heartbreaking, and untold stories of professional wrestling with intimate access to its subjects. The series chronicles the deeply personal and often controversial legacies surrounding the larger-than-life brawlers of the wrestling world, in a sport that draws tens of millions of fans around the globe to this day. This season will continue the rich storytelling that defined seasons one and two, exploring some of the most dramatic moments in wrestling history with a compelling cast of insiders, many of whom are baring their souls on camera for the very first time.

Since VICE TV launched Dark Side of the Ring in April 2019, the series has entertained wrestling fans and newcomers alike with the biggest stories from the last 40 years, giving viewers unprecedented access to wrestling insiders and revealing the harsh truths and often tragic consequences of lives in the squared circle. In addition to being the network’s #1 show of all time, Dark Side of the Ring is also the #1 non-fiction series on networks in less than 70 million homes. During its second season, the series reached a total of 15 million viewers. "

VICE TV also revealed the first trailer for the spinoff docuseries Dark Side of Football, and you can find that right here.

What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!