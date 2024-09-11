Dave Bautista Praises CM Punk's Acting Ability: "I'd Love to Work With Him"

CM Punk kept busy during his seven years away from professional wrestling. The Second City Saint walked out of WWE in 2014 and effectively left the squared circle in the rear view, quietly retiring from the sport at 35 years old. Punk filled his newfound empty schedule with projects from the larger entertainment world, including a number of acting roles. He starred in three horror movies and landed guest and recurring roles on television programs like Heels and Mayans M.C. Since returning to the ring in 2021, Punk has put his acting career on pause, but his recent signing with Paradigm Talent Agency indicates that he is open to re-exploring that avenue once again in due time.

Dave Bautista Praises CM Punk's Acting Ability

Whenever CM Punk is ready to get back on the sets, a familiar face is waiting for him.

Speaking to BuzzFeed Celeb, Dave Bautista singled out Punk as someone he believes has a lot to give to the acting world, noting he would "actually love to work with him" on a future film.

"You know who I think was really overlooked as an actor? I don't know if he hasn't pursued it as much as he'd like to because he's still heavily pursuing professional wrestling but it's CM Punk, Phil Brooks," Bautista said. "His potential in acting is pretty unlimited. I really want to see more from him in acting, and I'd actually love to work with him because I think he has a passion for acting. I think, still, his heart is in professional wrestling. Until he's able to let that go a little bit, he'll never be able to fully envelope himself in acting. Phil Brooks, he's a great actor."

Punk's biggest acting roles to date have come on television, as he worked with Stephen Amell on Heels and within the Sons of Anarchy world on Mayans M.C. He was recently announced to be joining director Ben Kitnick's Let's Start a Cult, an indie comedy set to release this October.

Bautista's interest in working with Punk on a film or television project is a departure from his previous mentality about sharing the screen with fellow former wrestlers. He had previously shut down the idea of working with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena on a movie. His latest film, The Killer's Game, opens that crossover for the first time in his career, as Bautista stars opposite WWE's Drew McIntyre in multiple scenes.

The Killer's Game hits theaters on Friday, September 13th.