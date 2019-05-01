Did Jon Moxley Hint at Joining AEW in His New Video?

Dean Ambrose shocked the wrestling world on Tuesday night when he released a video on Twitter showing him returning to his old independent wrestling name, Jon Moxley. The video quickly got him trending on Twitter, and by Wednesday morning it already had 14,000 retweets and more than 40,000 likes. The clip had rather impressive production value, as it cut to scenes of Ambrose breaking out of a prison, wrapping barbed wire around his arm to escape chasing prison guards, training in a ring and throwing on a hoodie while the letters “MOX” appeared on the screen.

While plenty of fans were excited to see that Ambrose wasn’t retiring after leaving WWE less than two weeks prior, a large group began to speculate that he might be making his way to a budding competitor for the WWE, All Elite Wrestling. Even Twitter’s main sports account got in on the action.

Welcome to Twitter! We can hear those Mox chants already! pic.twitter.com/LRTjVrzvn4 — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) May 1, 2019

Fans were quick to notice that once Ambrose broke of out the prison in the video, he walked past a neon sign that had two dice showing the numbers two and five. AEW’s first show, Double or Nothing, will take place in Las Vegas (famous for its gambling) on May 25, matching the numbers on the sign. But it was quickly pointed out that the sign was for The Viper Room on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, which has a pair of dice in its logo.

The speculation continued when Rhodes himself liked Moxley’s tweet, only to unfavorite it on Wednesday morning.

Given that Ambrose rarely used social media during his WWE days, we likely won’t get any hints on where he’s going until he decides the time is right.

Ambrose’s last match in the WWE came at the The Shield’s Final Chapter event in Moline, Illinois back in April 21. Back in January the company officially announced that Ambrose was leaving the company in April once his current contract expired, as he was choosing not to re-sign. It’s worth noting that because he worked through his contract rather than asking for a release, he does not have the 90-day no-compete clause that would prevent him from working Double or Nothing.

But for now, Ambrose’s future is anybody’s guess.

