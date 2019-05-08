Jon Moxley Cast in MMA Film Cagefighter

While fans continue to speculate where Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) will wind up next after recently leaving the WWE, the former WWE Champion is busy making moves in the world of Hollywood. Deadline broke the news on Wednesday that Ambrose will star in the upcoming mixed martials arts-themed movie, Cagefighter.

The film will be directed by Jesse Quinones and will star past and present UFC fighters Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre and Alexander Gustafsson. Other cast members include Josh Herdman, Michael Jai White, Michelle Ryan, Jason Maza and Gina Gershon. The film is currently in pre-production

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Deadline, “the film tells the story of a lauded MMA champion who unexpectedly loses a heavily promoted match to a professional wrestling star making his crossover debut in the MMA fighting world. Humiliated by the defeat, he must fight his way back to the top and earn his place for a rematch.”

Ambrose competed in his last WWE match at the The Shield’s Final Chapter WWE Network event on April 21. In an interview with Michael Cole before the show, Ambrose refused to address what he planned to do after leaving WWE.

“Let me stop you right there, because I already know what your final question is gonna be, okay? And I don’t appreciate people putting words in my mouth, and I don’t appreciate people trying to tell the story of my life to fit their narrative, okay?” Ambrose said. “Eight years ago, I walked into this casino. And now I’m cashing in my chips, and I’m walking away from the table. I won the game. And what I do with the rest of my life from here on out, is my business. I answer to no one. This time, the million dollar man didn’t get what he wanted. Cause I can’t be bought.”

Shortly after his WWE contract officially expired, Ambrose emerged on social media with a video announcing that he was changing his wrestling name back to Jon Moxley. The video saw Ambrose break out of a prison and wrap one of his arms in barbed wire, hinting that he’ll likely be returning to independent promotions in the near future.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!