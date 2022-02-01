Dolph Ziggler might be on his way to NXT in the near future. The former World Heavyweight Champion and Robert Roode recently had a backstage encounter with LA Knight, who dared the pair to fight him on NXT 2.0. The pair brushed him off, with Ziggler adding he doesn’t work on Tuesdays. NXT Champion Bron Breakker took note of that comment and tweeted out, “Says he doesn’t work on Tuesdays … apparently he can’t work on Saturday either” while posting the clip of Bad Bunny eliminating him from the Men’s Royal Rumble on Saturday.

Ziggler was asked about that comment on Monday following his loss to Angelo Dawkins on Raw. He responded with, “A lot of people ask me after matches like this: ‘Dolph, you good?’ Not good — I’m the best mf’er we got. So maybe one of these days those people that ran their mouths online have to deal with me in person. So Breakker and his title? Maybe I take it away from him. Maybe I stop by. Who’s to say? Anyway, good luck, kid. Keep throwing your name out online, that works for everybody.”

WWE has increased the integration between Raw and NXT in recent months, most notably with the AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller feud. Breakker captured the NXT Championship from Tommaso Ciampa at New Year’s Evil last month.

“You know, it’s an exciting time to be here, man. It’s such an honor for me to be a part of this company and be a part of WWE and to be in the spot to represent what we’re about as a brand and to be a pro, man,” Breakker told ComicBook the day after winning the title. “Show that I can be a leader,” Breakker said. “I can be somebody leading the charge for NXT 2.0 It’s an honor for me. I can’t be more thankful to be a part of the best company in the world. I got to be better every single day. I got to be a fighting champion now.”

This week’s NXT 2.0 will feature Imperium vs. Diamond Mine in a six-man tag match, Breakker and Ciampa vs. Legado del Fantasma and Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez.