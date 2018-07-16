Dolph Ziggler Retains the Intercontinental Championship in an Iron Man Match With Seth Rollins

Dolph Ziggler walked out of the main event of Extreme Rules as the reigning Intercontinental Champion, thanks to a huge assist from Drew McIntyre.

Ziggler’s 30-minute Iron Man match with Seth Rollins ended with a final score of 5-4, ending only after a sudden death overtime started with the score tied 4-4 after the clock expired.

After trading strikes early on, Rollins picked up the first fall just four minutes in with a roll-up. He then connected with the Curb Stomp with 22:02 remaining, picking up a pin and earning a 2-0 lead.

Rollins then fired up for another Stomp, but Drew McIntyre ran in to attack Rollins. This gave the challenger his third fall, but that didn’t stop McIntyre from continuing to assault him outside the ring.

The referee then ejected McIntyre from ringside, but “The Celtic Colossus” decided to hit the Claymore on his way out. Ziggler covered Rollins for his first win in the 11th minute, making it 3-1.

Ziggler then nailed a groggy Rollins with a superkick, picking up his second pinfall victory in under a minute. Moments later he connected with his Zig Zag finisher, giving him his third pinfall and tying the score 3-3 with 17 minutes left on the clock.

Ziggler gained his first lead of the night at the 14th minute by rolling Rollins up with his feet on the ropes for a pin.

With 10 minutes to go Rollins connected with a Blockbuster for a two count. He rushed up to the top rope, but Ziggler jumped to his feet to nail him with a dropkick. Rollins avoided the countout, then hit a Ripcord Knee for another nearfall.

After trading blows on the top rope, Rollins connected with a frog splash for yet another nearfall with six minutes to go. A minute later Ziggler kicked out yet again, this time after a superplex-Falcon Arrow combo.

Rollins attempted the Curb Stomp again, but Ziggler dodged and attacked the knee. He tried for a rollup, but Rollins countered with a sunset flip for a pin. With three minutes to go, the score was tied 4-4.

After both men made their way to their feet, Rollins locked in a Sharpshooter and transitioned into a crossface. Rollins decided to let go with about 90 seconds to go to attempt the stomp, but Ziggler rolled out.

Rollins caught Ziggler on the outside and tossed him back in, only to get hit with a Fameasser for a two count.

With 20 seconds to go Ziggler tuned up for a super kick, but Rollins hit one of his own. He connected with the Stomp, but the clock ran out before the clock could start.

The match was declared a draw and Ziggler began to make his way to the back. But then Kurt Angle’s music hit, and the Olympic Gold Medalist came out saying there was no way this would end in a tie. The match was officially restarted in sudden death overtime.

McIntyre ran out from the crowd just as the match restarted and distracted Rollins. Ziggler ran into the ring and hit a Zig Zag for the pin.