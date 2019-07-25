Dolph Ziggler Addresses Speculation of a Match With Shawn Michaels

Dolph Ziggler came face-to-face with Shawn Michaels on SmackDown Live this week, interrupting the WWE Hall of Famer during his Miz TV segment and chastising him for coming back over and over after his wrestling retirement.

Ziggler went so far as to call HBK an embarrassment, referencing his in-ring return at Crown Jewel back in November. Michaels admitted that he was embarrassed by that match (a tag bout between D-Generation X and the Brothers of Destruction that resulted in Triple H suffering a torn pec), but fired back by calling Ziggler “a second-rate Shawn Michaels.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This led to a brawl where Ziggler nailed Michaels with a Superkick. The former World Heavyweight Champion popped up on Twitter on Thursday with a photo of himself and Michaels, addressing the elephant in the room that Michaels most likely will not challenge Ziggler to any kind of match after this encounter.

you know it should happen.

you know it never will.

you know why. pic.twitter.com/UABxDCXuTs — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 25, 2019

“You know it should happen. You know it never will. You know why,” Ziggler wrote.

Ziggler’s last pay-per-view appearance came at Extreme Rules, where he lost to Kevin Owens in just 17 seconds after getting hit with a Stunner. He addressed losing in such quick faction in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet earlier this week.

“I know out there whether a lot of people are rooting for me or against me or don’t care, that’s fine, but to be part of a catalyst that sent him into a different direction, as much as it kills me, I was happy to be a part of it,” Ziggler said. “We could have done a 15-minute match two-thirds of the way through that pay-per-view where people were exploding through walls and going through tables and it would have been okay and fine. That was a special moment for Kevin Owens, so I think that’s better for the business, and the company, and the show.”

After a four-month hiatus, Ziggler returned to the main roster in late May to set up a program with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. He lost back-to-back pay-per-view matches against Kingston with the title on the line, then moved on to feuding with Owens (which led to the Owens turning babyface).