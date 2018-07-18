Dolph Ziggler Discusses Difficulty of Climbing Up WWE’s Ladder

In 12 years as a WWE Superstar, Dolph Ziggler has experienced nearly every peak and valley the industry supplies. Despite such a tumultuous career, Ziggler has crafted a mindset that will manifest success more often than not.

During an appearance on Lillian Garcia’s Chasing the Glory podcast, Ziggler opened up about hyper-competitive ecosystem.

“If you’re not frustrated it almost seems wrong because there’s one or two people who are the main focus on Raw or SmackDown and that is the case for them all these years and you go, ‘God that should be me that should be me.’ When it’s not, you’re frustrated about it. So if you have an amazing match or you are on last or you are the champ, you know you watch back and go ‘my footwork was wrong here, this could’ve been more me here.’ So mostly my frustrations would a lot of times be on me for not having something be more believable,” he said.

Ziggler elaborated that WWE is fully stocked with talented stars but greatness is reserved for a select few.

“A lot of times it’s on creative. You want to be the champ. Everybody here works hard and everybody’s a good person and they go ‘we can have two champs and eighty people not being the champ’ and you’ll be like trying to have it to not focus on it and go, ‘okay, I have thirty seconds tonight if I have everybody to remember my thirty seconds then Vince will remember and maybe next week I’ll have two minutes,” he said.

Ziggler career has seen him bounce all over WWE’s card. But no matter where he’s fighting, the 37-year old is out there to make an impression.

“So I was always focusing on if I was in a ladder match or something at WrestleMania, but people were there to see Rock vs Cena and I would go, ‘people are here to see Rock vs Cena — they’re gonna remember me one way or another,” he said

2018 has been a fruitful year for Ziggler — especially compared to 2017. The Show Off spent most of last year struggling to find relevance. Instead of opportunities, Ziggler was given NXT call up duty as he’d lose matches to the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode upon their promotion from the Yellow Brand. Ziggler went on to spend most of the fall and winter off of WWE television leading some to theorize the may be on his way out of the company.

But those days seem like a distant memory as Ziggler is now in the middle of a high profile run as Intercontinental Champion. Barring a surprise, he’ll defend the belt in one of SummerSlam’s more important matches, potentially against his current partner, Drew McIntyre.

