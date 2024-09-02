Drew McIntyre Declares CM Punk Feud Ends With Someone Getting Exiled From WWE

CM Punk believes he’s done with Drew McIntyre. The Second City Saint defeated the Scottish Warrior this past weekend at WWE Bash in Berlin, successfully touching all four corners of the ring to secure the Strap Match victory. This win avenged Punk’s loss from earlier in August, as he lost his initial bout against McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam. Cameras caught up with Punk after WWE Bash in Berlin went off the air, to which Punk noted that he is focused on championship gold going forward, revitalizing his original WWE comeback mission prior to his triceps injury that shelved him for seven months.

Drew McIntyre Isn’t Finished With CM Punk

The self-proclaimed best in the world may be ready to move on, but Ayr’s favorite son will not let him.

Speaking to NotSam Wrestling at Fanatics Fest prior to WWE Bash in Berlin, Drew McIntyre revealed his terms for his feud with CM Punk to conclude.

“He said he won’t stop, and he’ll make sure that I’ll never be world champion, and I know that’s true until he is officially out of WWE,” McIntyre said. “So we’re going to go until one of us is not in the company anymore. At least not on the same brand, it feels like, because I want to be world champ and he’s prevented it multiple times. We’re just going to have to, one way or the other, exile the other out the company.”

With McIntyre having suffered a defeat since making that “exile” declaration, it’s likely that his determination to excommunicate Punk from WWE is as strong as ever. Even as Punk turns his attention to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship scene, look for McIntyre to play spoiler, just as Punk played spoiler to every one of McIntyre’s title matches over the past couple of months.

All roads seem to be leading to a third McIntyre and Punk match taking place next month at WWE Bad Blood. During the Attitude Era, Bad Blood was a regular host of Hell in a Cell matches, and many anticipate that this year’s resurrection of the event will also mean a return of the satanic steel structure. Back at the WWE Survivor Series 2022 post-show press conference, Paul “Triple H” Levesque told ComicBook that Hell in a Cell as a stipulation would be reserved for when feuds warrant it rather than bringing it out just because it was a certain time of the year.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on USA Network.